Turkey will not agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO: Erdogan

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would not agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO after the two countries refused to comply with the republic’s request for the extradition of suspected terrorist organizations.

“There are reports that they will not extradite terrorists to us. We will not say yes to these two countries joining NATO,” the Turkish president said at a press conference in Ankara following talks with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebbun.

He recommended that the delegations from Sweden and Finland not bother to travel to the republic in order to convince Ankara to agree to their admission to NATO. “Even in their (Sweden and Finland – TASS note) parliaments there are supporters of terrorism. Will they come to persuade us? joined NATO during this process,” the Turkish president said at a press conference in Ankara following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebbun.

According to him, Tur-key cannot agree to the ad-mission to NATO of those countries that have impo-sed sanctions against it. Erdogan also said that there are “supporters of terrori-sm” among the Finnish and Swedish parliamentarians.

Related