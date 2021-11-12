Turkey will supply Ukraine with engines for UAVs

Ilya Kharlamov

Unmanned aerial vehicles have repeatedly proved their effectiveness and even irreplaceability in real combat conditions. Ukraine decided to strengthen this component. Well, Ankara is ready to provide all kinds of support to her.

The announcement of the signing of a contract for the supply of engines for combat drones came from the well-known Turkish company Baykar – the developer and manufacturer of the Bayraktar TB2 st-rike drone, which has be-come widely known in re-cent years. The turbojet engines will go to the Ukrainian company Ivche-nko-Progress, where they will be used for further construction of the final product. The Turkish operati-onal-tactical UAV, equip-ped with 4 missiles, can st-ay in the air for up to 24 h-ours, identify and hit targets much faster than combat aircraft, which is its advantage.

The use of Bayraktar TB2 has already been rec-orded in the Donbass (the howitzer was destroyed). These drones were also used in Syria and Libya. Turkey has already supplied a number of ready-made UAVs to Ukraine. Now we are talking about the Baykar investment project in Ukraine announced at the end of the summer. It provides for the construction of a research center for advanced technologies in aerospace engineering, the creation of production sites and further production of UAVs there.

What is happening fits into the agreements reached between Ankara and Kiev in the military sphere. Including the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2020. The Ukrainian authorities are counting on ever closer cooperation with Turkey, not only in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles, but also in engine building, the development of air defense systems, and the joint production of ships.