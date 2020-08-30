Turkey won’t lose this time as post-oil era will accelerate shift in Mid East

Nedret Ersanel

Dissecting problems might be a facilitating method to solve them. That is, of course, if you can see the whole picture. If you cannot see the whole picture, you will end up wasting time trying to fit letters into the black boxes in the crossword puzzle.

Just as it wastes valuable time and energy, it will also give rise to a sense that you are waiting desperately for a savior as you hang upside down in a web. Yet, the conscious requires you to connect “what you see.”

If you are unable to correctly place into the plan that includes the deal bet-ween Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the East Mediterranean crisis or its cause, Libya, the consensus between the US and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Belarus, the Balkans, and the Black Sea, if you do not see the plan to capture Turkey, then there is not much hope left for you. This is the case because the way out is right here!

Fortunately, Ankara realizes this. Ankara is aware that one of the objectives of the Washington-backed UAE-Israel deal is to start a new regional order. Thus, it is asking simple but problem-solving questions: Are the US, Israel, and UAE on the same front concerning the YPG/PYD/PKK matter or not? Does this trio hold the same position in Libya-Greece-East Mediterranean? In fact, are they not pointing their weapons at us? What are joint drills? Of course, there are also other contributing elements such as the EU, France, and Egypt. Did Turkey not find the UAE and the US in the evil front behind the July 15, 2016 coup attack prior to this deal, which a series of other countries will be joining – or are forced to join?

Well, then how can Ankara not think that Turkey is one of the primary targets of the deal between the UAE and Israel?

As you will recall, Israel-based news reports had announced that Mossad gathered with the intelligence chiefs of a number of countries in the region and said something along the lines of, “We will break Iran, it is not a huge issue, but the problem is Turkey.” We, meanwhile had wondered, “It is no surprise, but why is this being repeated now.” Now, this exposes those who were reluctant about that deal to place them in a position of no return in front of Turkey’s eyes.

Regardless of Tel Aviv’s sentiments regarding Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was certain that these were not expressed via officials and publicly. However, it later came out and surprisingly declared, “We support Greece in the East Mediter-ranean.” This arrhythmia, which makes no sense, is obviously is aimed at making Turkey and its armed forces to direct all their attention and focus there.

This intention also shows how the trio is prying regional wounds, about which Turkey is sensitive.

So, what was Turkey’s reaction to this deal?

President Erdogan on Aug. 22 accepted the Hamas delegation, which included Ismail Haniyeh as well. Top-level figures such as Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Hakan Fidan, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun were also present in this meeting.

This is an extremely strong message. US view of Haniyeh and his crew is old news. The message was addressed to Israel as well.

There is no doubt that the message reached its intended address, because the US showed strong reaction to this meeting. Yet, the moment it did, it received an angry response from the Turkish Foreign Ministry: it condemned Washington for questioning the legitimacy of Hamas, “which came to power through democratic elections and is an important reality of the region.”

The red marks in the statement did not end there and continued on to US policies: it was said that a country that openly supports the PKK terrorist organization, that hosts the gang leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) cannot say anything to third countries. In the end, it concluded at the most critical point: “The US should divert its force and influence in the region to balanced policies instead of serving Israel’s interests alone.” (Foreign Ministry’s Aug. 25 statement, no: 181)

Palestine’s position must also be understood in the developments concerning the deal, Israel, Hamas and the US. They think the deal can strategically, politically and economically corner the Palestinian leadership and “convince” it. Meanwhile, Turkey believes the Palestinians have no intention of giving up their political rights. The Palestinian leadership harshly condemned the UAE, and accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of treachery. Mahmoud Abbas is currently open to cooperation with Hamas. Bilateral meetings are being held.

In brief, calculations that the Palestinian administration will throw in the towel in the face of the choking wire created by this new alignment in the Middle East. If this was not the case, this trap, which is reflected only very slightly to the Turkish public, would not have been set.

“Former Israeli general Dr. Moshe Elad claimed that UAE Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan wants to push forward his adviser Mohammed Dahlan as Palestinian state leader Abbas’s successor, that the UAE and Gulf countries have set up a system to make this happen.”

If this plot is true, then we can directly say that their plan has collapsed. Those who want to see with their own eyes how it collapsed can watch online how effigies of Dahlan and Zayed were burned last week in Ramallah.

Turkey has an idea about the Arab public’s view regarding these developments. Can just, democratic and public-based administrations (i.e. a new Middle East) be developed by joining these strange cooperations, which disgust the region’s people with treacheries and bad administrations?

Some groups in Turkey are voluntarily turning a blind eye to the fact that Turkey is growing on Arab streets. It is fighting against despots, tyrants, and oligarchs. This is the general consensus across the region. Zayed’s disregard for Arab democracy, and Netanyahu’s disregard for Palestinian people and their rights is, according to Ankara, the manifestation of the same mentality.

In summary, the UAE-Israel deal is founded on pillars of desert sand, as is the US influence and reputation in the region. Labor pains are being felt. The post-oil period is going to accelerate this. Libya, Egypt, the Mediterranean are all going to be resolved “at once.” This is where the good news in the Black Sea, and most likely in the Mediterranean lays. That is the “new era.”