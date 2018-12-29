Turkey’s crop production declines in 2018

ANKARA (AA): Turkey’s crop production saw an annual decrease in 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Friday.

Cereals and other crops, and vegetables output decreased 5.8 percent and 2.6 percent this year compared to 2017, the statistics office said in a statement.

The country produced 64.4 million tons of cereals and other crops, and 30 million tons of vegetables in 2018.

The production of fruits, beverages and spices crop showed a slight rise of 0.8 percent year-on-year to reach 22.3 million tons in 2018.