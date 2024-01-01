Turkey’s Erdogan tells UN’s Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says

ANKARA (Reuters): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a call on Thursday that a new phase “being managed calmly” has been reached in the Syrian conflict, his office said.

Syrian opposition groups captured the key city of Hama on Thursday, bringing them a major victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

Erdogan told Guterres that the Syrian government needed to rapidly engage with its people to achieve a political solution, and added Turkey was working to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and pave the way for a political solution, his office said in a statement on X.