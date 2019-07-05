Turkey’s govt takes over five Afghan-Turk schools in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): Turkey on Friday took over five additional schools previously run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Afghanistan, the Daily Saba reported, after police raided an Afghan-Turk school in Kabul on Friday.

Afghan-Turk Kabul Ariana Boys High School, Kabul Girls High School, Kabul Darul-Ulum High School, Kabil International Barakat High School, and Kandahar Elementary School located in Kabul and Kandahar provinces were the institutions handed over to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul in a tweet on Friday said it welcomes the smooth transfer today of four Afghan-Turk Schools in Kabul to Turkey, and appreciates the efforts of the Afghan officials to this end.

Government forces raided another Afghan-Turk high school in Kabul two years after they started their pressure on the educations institutions to hand their management to the Turkish government.

The security forces surrounded the Afghan-Turk high school in Shah-e-Do Shamshira area in Kabul early on Friday morning at around 4 am local time, sources said.

The area was cordoned off by security forces and no one, including reporters, was allowed to get closer to the school.

The students’ parents said that the security forces used tear gas to disperse the families of the students who gathered in the area to protest the raid by the forces.

They also claimed that some students were beaten by the security forces.

Previously, the Turkish Maarif Foundation took over the full authorities of several FETÖ-linked schools in the war-torn country.

With the latest move, all 13 FETÖ-run schools in the country have been handed over to the Turkish education body since an agreement signed between Ankara and Kabul on February 26, 2018 and ratified by the UN Secretariat.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 — after a coup attempt — to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. The foundation also establishes schools and education centers abroad, and a girls’ high school was launched in Kandahar within that scope.

Back in December 2017, Afghan security forces raided an Afghan-Turk female high school in Taimani area in Kabul’s PD4 and surrounded the school for at least three hours. The teachers were arrested at that time.

The Turkish government had asked the Afghan government to hand over these individuals to Turkey. But there is no extradition agreement between the two countries.

At least 600 boys and girls are enrolled in Afghan-Turk schools in Mazar-e-Sharif city. The management of the schools are supposed to be handed over from Cag Educational Foundation to the Turkish government, but the students and teachers of the schools are resisting against the decision.

On February 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education and the Turkish government, the management of the schools was officially handed over to President Erdogan’s administration.