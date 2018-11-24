Turkey’s ruling AK Party reveals 40 mayoral candidates

ISTANBUL (AA): Turkish president and leader of Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday announced the list of 40 mayoral candidates for the upcoming local elections in the country.

The names of candidates — 14 metropolitan municipality and 26 provincial municipality mayoral candidates — were revealed at the gathering of AK Party executives and supporters in Istanbul.

The candidates for following cities were announced:

Adiyaman, Amasya, Antalya, Ardahan, Artvin, Bartin, Batman, Bayburt, Bitlis, Bolu, Burdur, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Duzce, Elazig, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Giresun, Gumushane, Hakkari, Kahramanmaras, Karabuk, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kirikkale, Kirklareli, Kilis, Kocaeli, Malatya, Nevsehir, Nigde, Ordu, Rize, Samsun, Sinop, Sanliurfa, Sirnak, Tekirdag and Yalova.

Candidates for Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir were not revealed at today’s meeting.

The local elections in Turkey is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2019.