Turkey’s spy agency aided release of Thai prisoners in Gaza: Report

GAZA (AFP): Turkey’s spy agency helped secure the release of five Thai prisoners by Hamas on Thursday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel, state media reported.

Thirty-one Thai nationals were among the dozens abducted when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, with 23 released by the end of that year and two confirmed dead in May.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) negotiated with Hamas after instructions from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and secured the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza on Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In mid-January, Erdogan said his country hoped for a “lasting peace” in Gaza after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Turkish leader met with Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Ankara on Wednesday, his office said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended that meeting.

The Thai foreign ministry said the five released Thursday would be taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Thailand calls for the release of all the remaining hostages including a Thai national soonest, so they can safely return to their homeland and to their beloved families,” the ministry added.