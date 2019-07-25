Turkey’s top military officials discuss talks with US

ANKARA (AA): Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Turkey’s top military officials on Thursday to give a briefing on recent talks with U.S. officials on a possible operation in the east of Euphrates River.

“We expressed all our views and proposals to the delegation. We expect them to review these proposals and give their answers immediately,” the National Defense Ministry quoted Hulusi Akar as saying during the meeting.

“We once again stressed that Turkey cannot tolerate a delay and that an initiative will be taken if necessary,” Akar said.

Earlier this week, Akar and James Jeffrey, the U.S. envoy to Syria, met in the capital Ankara and exchanged views.

Military officials from both sides said they agreed on establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.

Turkey’s top military officials expressed their satisfaction over U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive attitude toward the F-35 fighter jet row and voiced their expectations for a positive result.