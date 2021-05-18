Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli cools off heat with water sliding

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish beauty Burcu Kiratli is enjoying the summer by spending some quality leisure time with husband Sinan Akcil and friend and family.

Burcu rose to fame among the Pakistani audience for her role as Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in the famed Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

She is also popular for her choices of short dresses and wearing bikinis in public though these antics never bode well with her Pakistani fans.

Some hot videos and pictures of Burcu are making rounds on photo and video sharing app Instagram as she is busy in water sliding in a bikini with her husband to cool off the heat. But her attempt to cool off has certainly raised the temperature on social media.

Earlier her brother has also posted has Lev Erçetingöz also posted a picture with her on a yacht with Burcu wearing quite a revealing dress.