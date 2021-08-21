Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans swooning in new photo

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame for her lead role as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, left fans in awe with her new photo.

Esra left her fans stunned when she posted a new black & white photo with a new look on Instagram for which she wore a black dress.

The actress looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling photos.

The beautiful actress, who is followed by more than five million people on Instagram, plays the wife of Ertugrul Bey in the historical TV series.

She rose to global fame for her role as Halime Hatun in the popular TV show which is also being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbings.