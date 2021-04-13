Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her painting skills

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic showed off her painting skills during latest photos she shared on her social media account.

The Turkish actress took to Instagram and posted her new photos. In the photos, she can be seen painting while sitting on the floor.

Esra Bilgic, who plays the role of Halime Sultan in Turkish drama series Ertugrul, shared the post with a caption, “Remember, remember, remember, this is now and now and now. Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.”