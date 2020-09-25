Turkish actress Esra Bilgic looks stunning in white gown

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has once again taken the social media by storm with her modern look in the latest episode of her romantic drama serial ‘Ramo’.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her picture in a glamorous white gown with a perfect hairdo which was worth watching the scene from the serial. Her gorgeous looks in the drama have already attracted huge applause from the fans who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures of her romantic scenes from ‘Ramo’ on social media and wrote: “Esra from next episode 13 13 …” The Turkish star sported a stunning gown for a couple dance with her co-star. She also wore white heels with the look to raise the heartbeats of her fans.

Earlier, a throwback video of Turkish actress Esra Bilgic was doing rounds on social media showing the hard work she put into her role as Halime Hatun for her hit in popular television series “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.