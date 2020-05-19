Turkish actress Esra Bilgic wishes to meet Pakistani fans

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played Haleema Sultan in drama ‘Ertugrul Gazi’, has expressed her wish to come to Pakistan to meet her fans.

While responding to the love she received from Pakistan on social networking website, Esra thanked everyone for their precious compliments.

‘Your support makes me rally happy. I am waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period,’ she added.

Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health, she concluded.