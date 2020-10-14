Turkish actress Gulsim Ali announces date of her new drama serial

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to international fame for her role in “Dirilis:Ertugrul”, shared the poster for her upcoming TV drama. The poster shared on Instagram also accompanied the release date for her new project.

The actress had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of Ertugrul. According to Gulsim Ali, the drama titled “Gonul Dagi” would be aired on Saturday on Turkey’s state-run TV.

Gülsim Ali has expressed hope to visit Pakistan once the coronavirus pandemic is over. The Turkish star said this a day after Esra Bilgic expressed her wish to visit Pakistan. Gulsim turned to Instagram and extended gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their love and wrote, “Hello Pakistani fans! How thoughtful of you! Thanks a million for your supporting messages and kindly comments. Your precious compliments make me very happy.”

She went on to say, “I’ve never been in Pakistan before but I hope one day I’ll be there to meet with you after this pandemic period. Till that day take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

“Wish you all the best from #Turkey, #istanbul and Last but not least “Pakistan Pakistan, cive #pakistan” Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan, said “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”