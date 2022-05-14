Turkish actress Gülsim Ali causes a stir in bold lime outfit

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gülsim Ali, one of the big names of the Turkish entertainment industry, who has the power to leave her fans speechless by sharing stunning content on the social media platform, every now and then.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gönül Dağı’ star, after a couple of weeks, has finally uploaded the pack of fresh snaps.

In the picture, Gülsim is seen putting up a lime sleeveless outfit, with the minimal makeup look, as she opts for the unique pose for the clicks.

Fans from different parts of the world, poured their response in the comments box, as one of the followers penned: “So cute” and another of the netizens wrote: “Beautiful”.

On her Instagram account, Gülsim has amassed over 1.7 followers, courtesy her breathing taking snaps on social media and excellent acting skills in the historical TV series ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’.