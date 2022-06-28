Turkish actress Gülsim Ali wows in eye-catching outfit

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: Turkish actress Gülsim Ali has one of the most humble and cutest personalities, who maintains a good connection with her fans.

One thing is sure whatever thing the diva comes with on her social media, it becomes real magic, courtesy of her beauty.

The ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star posted a new series of three snaps in which she with her fashion steals the spotlight of fans.

In the photos, Gülsim is seen dressed perfectly by putting up a green top, layered up by a blackish coat. In addition to this Gülsim Ali is also seen wearing a watch and chain.

Moreover, she is also seen holding a lavish bag to complete her look.

Besides this, in one of the photos, the ‘Gönül Dağı’ star is also seen applying lipstick, while holding a mirror in her hand.