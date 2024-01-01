Turkish ambassador says Ankara has ‘positive view’ on relations with Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Turkish ambassador to Kabul Jang Onal on Saturday met with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and said Ankara has a “positive view” on relations with Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

In the meeting, Jang Onal expressed hope that more progress will be made in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The statement added that the two sides discussed Kabul and Ankara’s political and economic relations.

Onal stated the acting minister of industry and commerce of Afghanistan is in Turkey and besides participating in the Halal Expo, Nooruddin Azizi also discussed with his Turkish counterpart about constructive bilateral trade.

It is worth mentioning that Azizi left for Türkiye late Tuesday to participate in the opening program of the annual Halal Expo International Trade Exhibition.