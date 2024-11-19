Turkish authorities detain over 40 Afghan migrants

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Turkish Coast Guard announced that 44 Afghan migrants, including 19 children, were detained in two separate operations in the city of Çanakkale. The detained migrants were transferred to holding centers, and their deportation process has begun.

According to Turkish media, the Ayvacik Coast Guard detained 39 Afghan migrants, including 19 children, in Çanakkale on Tuesday, November 19. In a separate operation in the same area, five more Afghan citizens were detained.

During these operations, two individuals were arrested on charges of human trafficking. Turkish authorities stated that investigations into their cases are ongoing.

Turkish police confirmed that joint operations to identify, detain, and deport illegal migrants are continuing across the country.

Recent findings by credible media outlets like Politico and Der Spiegel have reported instances of abuse and mistreatment of Afghan and Syrian refugees in Turkish deportation centers. These reports allege physical violence and exploitation.

Despite these allegations, the Turkish government has denied the accusations, asserting that all procedures are carried out in compliance with the law. However, human rights organizations have called for greater transparency and accountability in the treatment of refugees in detention centers.

The rising deportations and allegations of abuse reflect the increasing challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Turkey.

This situation underscores the urgent need for international cooperation and support to ensure that the rights and dignity of displaced populations are respected, even amid efforts to manage migration.