Turkish Beauty Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new bold photos

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: Turkish Beauty playing Ertugrul’s Halime, Esra Bilgic like always broke the internet with just one sizzling hot click Wednesday and the fans are biting their fingers off.

Esra, on Instagram frequently posts awe-strikingly gorgeous pictures which are lauded by her humongous fan base who are kept hooked by her enthralling Instagram feed.

Jazz’s brand ambassador, taking to her Instagram posed a gorgeously deep smile for the camera in a casual chic dress. The actress can be seen beaming with happiness and enjoying a vacation in style.

Esra got a huge exposure in Pakistan when former PM Imran Khan in his reign directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed and telecasted on different private and government channels.

On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş which premiered on September 29, 2021.