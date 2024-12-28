Turkish Coast Guard detains 32 Afghan migrants, including 16 children

KABUL (Khaama Press): Turkey’s Coast Guard has announced the detention of 32 Afghan migrants, including 16 children, who were arrested and transferred to an immigration detention center.

According to Turkish media reports on Sunday, December 29, these migrants were identified and detained from a rubber boat off the coast of Ayvacik in the northern Aegean Sea.

The report further stated that the detained individuals were transferred to immigration detention centers.

The trend of detaining and deporting Afghan migrants has been on the rise in recent months in countries like Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Previously, Turkish media reported the detention of hundreds of Afghan migrants due to “lack of legal documentation” and human trafficking.

Official statistics indicate that over 300,000 Afghan migrants are living in Turkey, many of whom face serious challenges, including detention, residence restrictions, and forced deportation.

In recent months, Turkey has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal migration and the expulsion of Afghan refugees. Turkish authorities have consistently emphasized their focus on returning migrants to their home country.

In parallel, the European Union has pledged over €11 billion in financial aid to Turkey to help manage the ongoing migration crisis and to assist in refugee management.

The ongoing migration crisis has placed immense pressure on both Afghan migrants and the countries hosting them. While many are seeking refuge from the turmoil in Afghanistan, they continue to face significant challenges, such as detention and deportation.

Turkey’s increasing crackdowns and the EU’s financial aid signal the growing international concern about the situation. The future of Afghan migrants remains uncertain, with many facing the possibility of forced returns to an unstable homeland.