Turkish commander appreciates Pakistan Army’s role for ‘peace and stability in region’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Commander Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler has appreciated Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

He made these remarks in a meeting with army chief General Qamar Bajwa in Rawalpindi, according to the communiqué.

The ISPR said regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed between the two commanders.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army for peace and stability in the region,” it said.