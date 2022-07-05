Turkish Commander calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in cultural and religious affinities.

He was talking to General Musa Avsever, Commander of Turkish Land Forces who called on at General Headquarters (GHQs) on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

