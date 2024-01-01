Turkish drone kills PKK member in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD (Reuters): A Turkish drone strike killed one member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and wounded two others in northern Iraq on Monday, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said.

“The Turkish strike targeted a meeting of PKK members in the Makhmour camp, killing one and wounding two others including a senior PKK official,” the statement added.

Turkiye regularly carries out airstrikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory.

The PKK launched an insurgency against Ankara in 1984 with the initial aim of creating an independent Kurdish state. It subsequently moderated its goals to seeking greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkiye.