Turkish Embassy distributes aid to 500 Afghan families in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): Aid has been distributed to 500 needy families in Afghanistan’s Kabul province, according to a statement made by the Turkish embassy in Kabul.

So far, the Turkish government has assisted hundreds of Afghan families in need in various provinces by distributing humanitarian aid.

Previously, the embassy announced on May 17th, that the fourth consignment of Turkish humanitarian aid had arrived in Afghanistan by rail and had been handed to 300 needy families in Faryab province.

According to the Turkish embassy in Kabul, humanitarian assistance has been supplied to a new total of 48,850 Afghan households who have been directly reached, and assisted.

The aid comes as the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported in a report that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has worsened since the Taliban retook power.

SIGAR also estimated that by mid-2022, the overall number of unemployed Afghans will be between 700,000 and 900,000.

More than 24 million Afghans, according to the UN, are in need of receiving humanitarian aid.

The Turkish aid comes at as the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) warned that if the Afghan children are not provided for, one million children could become extremely malnourished and perish.

Food security in Afghanistan is a disaster, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and more than half of the Afghan population is already dependent on humanitarian aid.

