Turkish Envoy speaks of efforts to improve Transportation with Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): The acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation and Cenk Ünal, the Turkish ambassador to Afghanistan, have discussed the activation of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation in a statement quoted the Turkish ambassador as saying that efforts are underway to facilitate more convenient ground transportation between Afghanistan and Turkey.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, said about the meeting: “Recently, a meeting regarding the reopening of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor was held in Turkey. The results of that meeting must be followed up, and the groundwork for transportation through this route must be prepared.”

The trade and transit agreement for the Lapis Lazuli Corridor was signed in 2017 by representatives from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia. However, the route has yet to be utilized.

The Lapis Lazuli transit route begins at the ports of Torghundi in Herat and Aqina in Faryab, passes through the Turkmenbashi port in Turkmenistan, the city of Baku in Azerbaijan, the Tbilisi region of Georgia, and Istanbul in Turkey, eventually reaching European borders. Using the Lapis Lazuli route will reduce Afghanistan’s dependency on neighboring countries and transform it into a major transit hub in the region.

Mirwais Hajizada, a trader, emphasized the importance of this route: “This route should be activated now or next year, instead of waiting five or ten years. It is essential for traders to be able to export their goods, as the Lapis Lazuli route is a reliable one.” Transit and customs facilities, development of transportation infrastructure among the countries along the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, improvement of transport services in these countries, and resolving issues at water and dry ports are among the points included in the Lapis Lazuli trade and transit agreement.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment views the Lapis Lazuli route as crucial for developing commercial and transit relations. It states that this corridor is the shortest and most cost-effective transit route for Afghanistan and Asia’s commercial goods. The chamber adds that most goods transported along this route will use railways, benefiting all regional countries.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “The importance of this route is extraordinary. It is close, and we can easily reach Europe through it.” The Lapis Lazuli project is considered one of the most important trade development initiatives for Afghanistan and the region, ensuring that Afghan goods reach Europe safely, quickly, and at reasonable costs.