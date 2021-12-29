Turkish financial crisis and next

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the tools developed by his government in the economic field saved the country from a vicious circle, whereas his goal is to get into the top 10 economies in the world. The Turkish President was addressing the Science Awards Ceremony of the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council on Tuesday. According to him, the strategy adopted by his government helped the nation to get out from the vicious circle in which it found itself in the past. According to Erdogan, employment, manufacturing, export and growth were the major points of his agenda to avert the fate of the nation. The Turkish economy had been facing serious challenges in maintaining its growth pace due to the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and sharp depreciation of the lira during recent months.

According to financial experts, if the situation continues for a few more months a worst economic crisis could emerge in Turkey because the Lira lost its value by 40 percent in respect of the US dollar and price hike raised by 20 percent during recent months. However, Turkish Central Bank has taken a wide range of measures to control the continuous depletion of Lira including several consecutive cuts in the discount rate and other fiscal measures to counter the volatility of lira during recent weeks. Erdogan himself used several recipes to tackle the situation and replaced the head of the central bank thrice in two years and also changed his financial deputies to evade financial crisis in the Country For the first time, Turkish Public and opposition took to the streets and accused Erdogan of his failure in controlling the situation and demanded early election in the country, while Erdogan blamed foreign powers and their local sympathisers for creating trouble for his government. In fact, the Turkish financial problem is a multidimensional issue, and has roots in COVID-19 pandemic, dollar hoarding, inflation, foreign exchange rates and intervention by Erdogan’s western rivals. Although Erdogan’s Turkey has escaped the recent crisis, there are several other tests of the Turkish economy in the days ahead.