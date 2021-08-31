Turkish FM speaks about Afghanistan

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Ankara would like to see a government in Afghanistan in which various political forces will be represented, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said .

“We want to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan. In order to take any steps, we first need to see what kind of government will be created there,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Belgrade , where he is visiting. The broadcast was conducted on his Twitter .

According to him, Turkey is doing everything to achieve stability in Afghanistan, and is ready to cooperate with everyone who wants the same.

“At the airport in Kabul – in addition to ensuring the operation of equipment, security must be ensured. There is a danger of hunger in the country, there is not enough water. We are working to deliver humanitarian aid there. There is a risk of a wave of refugees,” the Turkish minister added.