Turkish Foreign Minister expected to visit Pakistan next week

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to arrive in Pakistan next week for an official visit, diplomatic sources confirmed. The high-level visit is anticipated to mark a significant step forward in the bilateral ties between the two brotherly nations.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Fidan will hold important meetings with the Pakistani leadership, where a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, strategic cooperation, and pressing regional developments, will be discussed.

According to diplomatic insiders, the visit will also focus on strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey in multiple sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and cultural exchange.

The upcoming visit is seen as a meaningful diplomatic engagement aimed at deepening the historical and multifaceted ties between Ankara and Islamabad.