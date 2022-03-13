Turkish Foreign Minister says Ankara trusts Russia and Ukraine

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed the opinion on Sunday that the positions of Russia and Ukraine on some issues have converged during the negotiations.

“Serious negotiations continue between them. Turkey, being a neutral country, trusts both sides. There are issues of status, whether it be Ukraine’s membership in NATO, the policy of neutrality, and so on. We see that on some issues their positions have come closer,” he said in a statement. during his speech at the diplomatic forum in Antalya.

In addition, Cavusoglu claims that Russian Presi-dent Putin, during telephone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, said that he was “not opposed to meeting with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky.”

On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met in Antalya with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba. Following the conversation, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Russian Preside-nt Putin never refuses contacts, but they should not be an end in themselves, but a way to fix specific agreements. The imam of a mosque in Mariupol denied allegations that it had come under fire, said Cavusoglu.

“Yes, our citizens are in a mosque in Mariupol, we maintain contact with them. Yesterday there were repo-rts that the mosque was bombed, but the imam did not confirm this to us. A-ccording to him, no damage was done to the mosque. I asked [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov to support the evacuation [of Turkish citizens from Mar-iupol],” the Turkish minister said. “Russia asked us how many Turks are in that region, we shared our information with them. Today we plan to do a lot of work in this direction “.

According to Cavusoglu, by now Turkey has already evacuated more than 15,000 of its citizens from Ukraine.

