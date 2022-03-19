Turkish innovations to be presented at DIMDEX 2022 in Doha

ANKARA (AA): Turkish defense companies will resume active participation in leading international exhibitions.

The first major defense exhibition and conference abroad since the beginning of the pandemic with the wide participation of Turkish companies will be held from March 21 to 23 in Doha (DIMDEX 2022).

Active support for companies in exhibition events is provided by the Defense Industry Department under the Presidential Administration of Turkey.

32 Turkish companies will present their products, including new products, at DIMDEX 2022 in Doha: Anadolu and Ares shipyards, Armelsan, ASELSAN, ASFAT, BITES, BMC (Barzan Holding) Dearsan, Desan Tersanesi, Dorçe, Electroland, Esetron Savunma, Fora Savunma , HAVELSAN, HOYTEK, HTR, Isbir Elektrik, MENSAN, Meteksan Savunma, MKE AS, Nurol Makina, Öztek Tekstil, REPKON, ROKETSAN, SAHA Istan-bul, SDT, Simsoft, STM, TAIS, Titra Teknoloji, Türk Havacilik ve Uzay Sanayii and Yonca Onuk .

A total of 167 companies from 17 countries will be represented at DIMDEX.

It should be noted that the volume of exports of Turkish-made military products is projected at the level of $4 billion by the end of this year.

The exhibition, organized since 2008, will be accompanied by the Middle East Naval Commanders’ Conference (MENC), organized by the Royal Institute for Strategic Studies (RUSIQatar).

Related