Turkish Interior Ministry suspects 500 employees of Istanbul mayor’s office of supporting terrorism

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): The Turkish Interior Ministry announced the launch of an investigation into more than 500 employees of the opposition-led Istanbul mayor’s office in support of terrorism.
“Our ministry has launched an investigation into the staff of the Istanbul Mayor’s Office, who received complaints about their ties to a number of terrorist organizations,” the statement said.
It is noted that 455 employees of the mayor’s office are suspected of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party , banned in Turkey , and 102 with other left-wing radical organizations, which are considered terrorist in Turkey.
The mayor of Istanbul, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party of Turkey, Ekrem Imamoglu, criticized the ministry’s statement.
“I, together with my comrades who serve Istanbul, there are 86 thousand of them. I will not let them infringe on their rights. Let’s fight to the end with those who are to blame. But let those who attack our family – the Istanbul Mayor’s Office know that they will face unexpected unity and strength, “- wrote Imamoglu on Twitter .
According to him, first, the Ministry of Internal Affairs “names the number of suspects and pronounces a verdict, and then begins an investigation.” He added that the procedure for hiring employees of the mayor’s office includes their verification by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
