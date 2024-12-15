Turkish investors explore opportunities in Afghanistan’s Energy and water sectors

KABUL(BNA): Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water, discussed investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s water and energy sectors during a meeting with Turkish scholars and investors.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan, the Acting Minister highlighted Afghanistan’s favorable investment conditions and the availability of abundant resources for energy production.

He emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to facilitating investment opportunities and ensuring the safety and security of investors’ lives and assets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Turkish investors expressed their willingness to invest in the development of energy and water management sectors in Afghanistan.