Turkish journalist who insulted Erdogan on live TV arrested

ANKARA (RIA Novosti) Turkish journalist Sedef Kabash has been arrested for making offensive remarks about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on live television, her words caused a wide resonance on social networks, CNN Turk reported on Saturday.

The journalist broadcast live an insulting saying about cattle in the palace in the context of the policy of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Her words caused a wide resonance in social networks. A number of officials, representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party publicly reacted harshly to the words of the journalist. In particular, the press secretary of the ruling party, Omer Celik , said that what the journalist said was not a presentation of an opposition position, but “immorality and stupidity.” The High Council of Radio and Television (RTÜK) also launched an investigation against the TV channel on which Kabash spoke.

“The court ruled on the arrest of Senem Kabash,” the correspondent of the TV channel reported.

Insulting the President of Turkey is a criminal offense. In November last year, a compensation claim filed against the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kiliçdarogl in Ankara’s 6th Civil Court of First Instance was finalized for his remarks about President Erdogan in his speech to the Turkish Grand National Assembly 6 February 2018. Kiliçdaroglu was sentenced to pay 43,307.45 Turkish Liras (over $3,200 ) in non- pecuniary damages. The Turkish leader transferred the compensation paid to the Tayyip Erdogan University Development Fund to provide students with scholarships.