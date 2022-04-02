Turkish Ministry of Defense announces absence of a threat to ships in the Black Sea

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said there was no threat to shipping in the Black Sea after the discovery of drifting mines.

Earlier, the Turkish Min-istry of Defense announced the discovery of a mine off the coast of Igneada (western coast of the Black Sea ) near the border with Bulgaria. The FSB of Russia previously stated that the Ukrainian military, after the start of the Russian special operation, installed about 420 mines on the approaches to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chern-omorsk and Yuzhny. The service did not rule out the possibility of the drift of d-erailed mines into the Bo-sphorus and further into the seas of the Mediterranean basin due to the current. The Turkish Navy has asked ships to track drifting mines following a Russian FSB report, the Hürriyet newspaper reported.

“At the moment, there are no problems for shipping,” the Anadolu agency quoted Akar as saying.

The Minister also noted that Turkey is ready to allocate ships to organize the e-vacuation of civilians and the wounded from Mariup-ol by sea.

According to him, the Turkish side in this matter is coordinating its actions with the structures of Russia and Ukraine.

“Ankara ‘s readiness to support the evacuation process was brought to the attention of the military attache of the Russian Federation in Turkey, who was invited to our defense department. A similar initiative was transferred to the Russian authorities and through the military attache of Turkey in Moscow. We are also coordinating our efforts with the Ukrainian authorities through the military attaché in this country,” Akar said.

He noted that Turkey continues to deliver humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

The head of the Turkish defense department recal-led that in recent weeks he had repeatedly spoken by phone with Russian and Ukrainian colleagues, Serg-ei Shoigu and Alexei Rezn-ikov. According to him, he also had a personal meeting in Istanbul with Reznikov.

The Turkish minister also reported on active contacts with the Russian Federation and Ukraine and on the issue of the safe exit of Turkish ships from Ukrainian ports. In addition, Akar stated the importance of reaching agreements on a ceasefire.

