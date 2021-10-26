Turkish MPs extend army operations in Syria and Iraq

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): The Turkish parliament at a meeting on Tuesday extended for two years the permission to use the Turkish armed forces in Iraq and Syria , the results of the vote show.

According to the decision of the parliament, the mandate for the use of the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria was extended until October 2023. This decision was supported by deputies from the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey, as well as the nationalist Party of the National Movement, the opposition Republican People’s Party and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party opposed.

The Turkish parliament in October 2014 for the first time gave permission for the use of national armed forces in Syria and Iraq. The mandate was valid for one year, after which, by decisions of the parliament in 2015-2020, it was extended for another year.