Turkish parliament ratifies Libya troops motion

ANKARA (AA): The Turkish parliament on Thursday ratified a motion authorizing the government on sending troops to Libya.

A total of 509 lawmakers attended the ballot in the 600 seats parliament; with 325 lawmakers voting in favor of the motion, while 184 lawmakers rejecting it.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and opposition Good (IYI) Party voted against the motion.

“Libya’s National Consensus Government made a military request from Turkey in the struggle of threats towards Libya’s unity and stability,” the motion said.

It added: “If the so-called Libya’s National Army’s attacks could not be stopped and if the clashes [in Libya] turn to a massive civil war, Turkey’s interests will be negatively affected both in Mediterranean basin and in northern Africa.”

Last week, Turkey’s presidency submitted the motion to the parliament in light of a request by Libya’s UN-recognized government for military assistance.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as a pact on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.