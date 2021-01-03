Turkish police arrest Daesh terrorist in Ankara

Monitoring Desk

Terrorist took part in terror group’s armed activities, helped with setting up bomb-laden vehicle in conflict zones in Iraq.

Turkish security forces arrested a terrorist in the capital Ankara over links to the terror group Daesh, according to security sources on Sunday.

Acting on a tip that a terrorist, code-named Ibrahim, arrived in the capital Ankara, the Turkish intelligence service and the provincial anti-terror police teams launched a joint operation and identified the terrorist, who previously participated in terror group’s armed activities in Iraq and assisted Daesh in terror acts such as setting up a bomb-laden vehicle in conflict zones.

Following instructions and arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor’s office in Ankara, the security teams carried out an operation and arrested the terrorist in an address he was hiding.

A mobile phone, four SIM cards, and a notebook containing the terror group’s information were seized in the search at the address.

During the operation, the security forces also seized video footage showing the terrorist armed in the conflict zones, as well as photographs of many Daesh members he was in contact with.

After the interrogation at Ankara Police Department, the terrorist was referred to the judicial authorities and sent to prison.

The investigation will be expanded for arresting new suspects, the sources added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

