Turkish president calls Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul a ‘historic step’ to end war

ISTANBUL (AA): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on Monday marked a “historic step” toward ending the war that has entered its fourth year.

Expressing hope for a swift end to instability across various parts of the world, particularly in Gaza, Sudan, and Somalia, the Turkish president said Ankara is making every effort to stop the genocide in Palestine and to ensure the war between Russia and Ukraine ends with a just peace.

At Monday’s talks, the two sides agreed to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war, as well as those aged under 25, and to return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers.

In his Eid al-Adha message, Erdogan highlighted regional peace efforts, saying: “With the support of all our brotherly countries in the region, we believe Syria will achieve lasting peace and return to its former glorious days.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our citizens, as well as to our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography and around the world, on the occasion of this blessed holiday,” he added.

President Erdogan also expressed respect for the Palestinian brothers and sisters who are “waging an epic struggle” in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. He praised their “steadfast resistance” in the face of Israel’s brutal attacks.

He honored all Gazans who lost their lives in the assaults, saying they are remembered with mercy, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Muslims mark the occasion with prayer, feasting, and acts of charity.