Turkish star Esra Bilgic flaunts radiant smile

Monitoring Desk

ISTANBUL: Popular actress of Turkey, Esra Bilgic takes no long to make headlines, thanks to her immense popularity.

Whatever the “Diriliş Ertugrul’ star posts on internet, it becomes gold, irrespective of the fact that some of the people pens bittersweet feedback.

Esra who is known for sharing her bold pictures has once again uploaded another photo, in which she is seen putting up a black top and black shoes.

In the background, piano can be seen, it seems as if the 29-year-old star loves piano as the emoticon of the instrument gives this indication.

Fans seems to be in hurry, as far penning their feedback on Esra’s post is concerned, one of the followers wrote: “Beautiful” and another of the netizens wrote: “Awesome”.

On her Instagram, Esra Bilgic has grossed over 6.7 million followers.