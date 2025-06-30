Turkiye battles wildfires in Izmir for second day, 50,000 people evacuated

ANKARA: Turkiye has evacuated more than 50,000 residents from 41 settlements in and around its western province of Izmir as firefighters battle wildfires for the second day, according to local authorities.

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on Monday that the blaze was fanned overnight by winds reaching 40-50kmph (25-30mph) in Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir.

Helicopters, fire-extinguishing aircraft and other vehicles, and more than 1,000 people were trying to extinguish the fires, Yumakli told reporters in Izmir.

Later on Monday, the AFAD disaster agency said on X that “a total of over 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas”, saying most of them were from fires raging near the western resort of Izmir.

Operations at Izmir Adnan Menderes airport were suspended due to the fire, Turkish media reported.

Media footage showed teams using tractors with water trailers and helicopters carrying water, as smoke billowed over hills marked with charred trees.

Earlier, strong winds grounded the helicopters, leaving two water-bombing aircraft and a large ground crew struggling to battle the flames.

The first fire broke out on Sunday between the districts of Seferihisar and Menderes in Izmir, spreading swiftly due to winds of up to 117kmph (75mph), according to Governor Suleyman Elban.

Residents in the village of Urkmez were forced to cut trees to create firebreaks and protect their homes, a witness told the AFP news agency over the phone.

A separate blaze ignited at a landfill in Gaziemir, 13km (8 miles) from central Izmir, spreading to nearby woodland and threatening the Otokent industrial zone, home to several car dealerships.

One dealership was seen ablaze in footage broadcast by Turkish channel NTV.

Turkiye’s coastal regions have in recent years been ravaged by wildfires, as summers have become hotter and drier, which scientists relate to climate change. Last year, the same area in Izmir was also hit by a massive wildfire.

Elsewhere

Across Southern Europe, firefighters were also mobilised as people sought shelter from the punishing temperatures of a heatwave that is set to intensify in the coming days.

In France, wildfires broke out in the Corbieres area of Aude in the southwest, where temperatures topped 40C (104F), forcing the evacuation of a campsite and abbey as a precaution.

Last week, Greek firefighters had to battle a forest blaze on the coast south of Athens that forced some evacuations.

Several areas in the southern half of Portugal, including Lisbon, were also under a red warning until Monday night, said the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere.

Courtesy: aljazeera