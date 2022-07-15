‘Türkiye indeed is a role model for developing democracies in world’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said the July 15th episode of the failed coup attempt in Türkiye, is indeed a great message to the entire world that nothing can harm a democratic order if it is tested and then trusted by the people.

Addressing the 6th anniversary of the failed coup attempt, the speaker said Türkiye indeed is today’s role model for the developing democracies in the world and added that “ When the roots of democracy are linked by electorates in terms of homogeneous progress and prosperity. Where the people are not left at the mercy of narrow-minded interests, but where a democratic state is seen as their guardian and protector. If therefore goes to the division and acumen of President Erdogan.

That under his leadership, the Turkish democracy has evolved to bring stability, strength, and prosperity to the country and the nation”.

He also paid tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in defense of Turkiye’s democracy. He expressed that Pakistan and Türkiye shared goals of democracy & stability

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf further stated that this day reminded us of the memorable victory of the Türkiye’s democracy over the dark forces of regression and repression as it was this glorious day when the entire Turkiye nation stood like a rock side by side, it selected popularly chosen leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The cowardly attempt was made to detract from its chosen path of democracy, people’s rules, and people’s progress, he added.

He congratulated Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, on behalf of the entire nation on this 5th anniversary.

He also requested the Ambassador to convey our felicitation to the President, Parliament, and the people of the brotherly Republic of Turkey. The speaker said Türkiye was a time-tested friend, Pakistan had always stood side by side with Turkish brothers and sisters including their turning hours of July 15th night.

“Our people have always taken pride in Türkiye’s progress as for generations our two people have shared our joys and sorrows together. It is therefore heartening for us in Pakistan to note that President Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan in September this year and the visit will also help our two countries in reshaping our strategic partnership in the changing times”, he informed.

The speaker said that the year 2022 also, marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two modern states as it would indeed be an honor and an opportunity for all of us to listen to the ideas and vision of the Turkish President on global peace, Islamophobia and Mutual growth.

He also told the audience about his visit to Turkiye next week at the invitation of the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, to participate in the Trilateral Parliamentary Forum of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkiye.

He vowed that his visit would further pave the way in cementing the existing fraternal ties between our two parliaments.

These regular contacts among the democratic leaders of our two countries are the manifestation of our mutual resolve to work jointly for global and regional peace, mutual economic growth, and prosperity of the people, he added.

The speaker said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto once said, and I will quote; Democracy needs support, and the best support for democracy comes from other democracies. Democratic nations should come together in an association designed to help each other and promote what is a universal value of democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, said that it was the night when Turkish democracy was protected by the Turkish people themselves under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.