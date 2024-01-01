Turkiye to submit bid to join South Africa’s ICJ genocide case against Israel on Wednesday, minister says

ANKARA (Reuters): Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Turkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.

Turkiye had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza, and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.

Fidan was speaking at a news conference in Cairo.