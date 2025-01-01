Türkiye’s Asia anew initiative

Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan was primarily aimed at strengthening cooperation and aligning shared strategic interests. Since August 2019, Türkiye has been redefining its priorities in Asia through its Asia Anew initiative, seeking to reassert its multidimensional foreign policy in an increasingly complex and multipolar world. The timing of Erdogan’s Asia tour is particularly significant, as global humanitarian concerns like the Palestine issue remain unresolved, and the world order faces new challenges, especially the return of Trump to power in the US.

In recent decades, modern Türkiye-especially under the “Asia Anew” initiative-has primarily viewed Asia through a trade and economic lens. However, President Erdogan’s recent tour highlighted that Türkiye’s engagement with the region extends beyond commerce, encompassing strategic, defense, and cultural dimensions that offer far greater significance than trade alone.

It is obvious that President Erdogan’s visits to three major Asian nations-Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan-highlight his widespread popularity in the region. While Türkiye has strong economic and strategic ties with these countries, Erdogan’s appeal goes beyond material interests. His leadership is seen as a symbol of emotional ownership and commitment to global issues. Many Muslim-majority and humanitarian-oriented nations view Erdogan as their representative, especially due to his vocal stance on conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Arakan’s Rohingya people, Libya, Qatar, or even in Azerbaijan, Somalia, or Ukraine. In contrast to many global leaders, Erdogan’s consistent advocacy for peace and sustainable solutions has strengthened his influence and reputation in Asia.

Moreover, Türkiye’s public diplomacy and soft power have significantly contributed to President Erdogan’s popularity, both in these Asian nations and globally. State and non-state institutions such as TIKA, YTB, Maarif Foundation, Yunus Emre Institute, TRT, Anadolu Agency, Religious Affairs Directorate, Türk Red Crescent, AFAD, and civil society institutes have played active and key roles in strengthening Türkiye’s presence in Asia. Additionally, Türkiye’s historical TV series have further enhanced its cultural influence, solidifying Erdogan’s image as a prominent and respected leader in this region.

While many Muslim countries and leaders exist worldwide, Erdogan stands out as one of the few who has consistently advocated for Muslim communities and their causes over the past two decades. Nations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan perceive Türkiye as a reliable ally, believing that if they were to face external challenges, Türkiye would be among the first or possibly the only country to offer support. Historical instances further reinforce this perception, showcasing Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to standing with these nations in times of need.

In recent times, global politics has been shifting significantly, largely due to China’s rise and its strategic influence, particularly in Asia. The USA’s response to China’s expansion further underscores the region’s growing geopolitical importance. Additionally, initiatives such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or BRICS, alongside the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), or AUKUS, highlight why Asia remains a focal point for international politics, especially for nations aspiring to attain great power status.

Given this perspective, it is obvious that Türkiye, following its crucial role, advocacy, and support, if needed for Syria, Azerbaijan, Somalia, or Qatar, is on the path to becoming an emerging great power. However, to achieve this goal, Türkiye needs more reliable partners and strong allies. In this context, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan stand out as strategic choices, offering Türkiye the necessary support and opportunities to establish a stronger presence in the region.

Strategically, the geopolitical significance of these three countries explains why Türkiye has chosen to strengthen its cooperation with them. Türkiye is positioning itself in three crucial geographical, geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geostrategic hubs, where these countries act as “key allies” in the Southeast and South Asia region. The entire partnership is founded on a mutually beneficial ‘win-win’ cooperation.

Türkiye aims to prioritize expanding trade and economic ties, followed by enhancing defense cooperation through this partnership. Malaysia and Indonesia are particularly strategic choices for Türkiye due to their significant geoeconomic and geostrategic positions, as both hold strong economic influence globally and regionally. While the partnership initially focused on economic collaboration, both Malaysia and Indonesia have shown a keen interest in deepening defense relations. Türkiye already has a strong defense presence in these countries, with ASELSAN operating a branch in Malaysia and BAYKAR recently signing a major defense partnership with Indonesia during the latest visit. This demonstrates a shared commitment to expanding collaboration beyond trade to include cultural, educational, and broader economic cooperation.

Pakistan’s inclusion is also crucial due to its significant geopolitical role for Türkiye, particularly in shaping its future role in international politics. As highlighted by President Erdogan’s recent visit, Türkiye is seeking not only to expand trade with Pakistan but also to establish a stronger geostrategic and geo-security presence in Central and West Asia. Looking ahead, Türkiye’s growing engagement in Central Asia will be more effective with a solid foothold in Pakistan. To achieve this, Türkiye should prioritize forging a robust defense pact with Pakistan, which could later be expanded to include countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Such a strategic alliance would bolster Türkiye’s regional leadership while allowing it to maintain an independent stance without being drawn into the power struggle between the USA and China. Notably, President Erdogan’s visit to these three Asian countries was driven not solely by Türkiye’s national interests. Instead, his tour also emphasized global humanitarian concerns, particularly advocating for a unified stance in support of the Palestinian people. By aligning with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan on this issue, President Erdogan aimed to mobilize international solidarity and gather broader backing to assist the Palestinian cause against oppression.