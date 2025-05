ISTANBUL (Reuters): Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan said a planned second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will pave the way for peace in a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a readout issued by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan also said it is important that both parties join the talks with strong delegations, adding that a meeting between leaders of the countries following talks could contribute further to the peace process.