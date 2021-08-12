Turkmen, Uzbek, Russian officials met taliban

ASHGABAT (Agencies): The Taliban says representatives of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia have held talks with the chief of the group’s political office in Qatar amid growing regional concerns over the insurgents’ ongoing military offensive across Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman told RFE/RL on August 12 that top Taliban figure Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiev and the Uzbek presidential envoy to Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, in Qatar the previous day to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Regional issues, including trade between Afgha-nistan and the former Sov-iet republics in Central A-sia, were also discussed, spokesman Zabihullah said.

The spokesman for the Taliban’s office in Doha, t-weeted on August 11 that Baradar and Hajiev discu-ssed “bilateral relations, bo-rder issues, economic projects, as well as security of Turkmenistan’s diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.”

In a separate tweet, sp-okesman Suhail Shaheen s-aid that Baradar also held t-alks with Russian presidential envoy Zamir Kabulov.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 12 that its delegation, led by Hajiev, is currently in Doha along with delegations from the UN, EU, the U.K., Russia, Pakistan, China, and Uzbekistan, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The ministry added that its delegation is also holding separate bilateral talks on the sidelines.

Turkmenistan shares an 800-kilometer border with Afghanistan.