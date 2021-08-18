Turkmenistan and Taliban team discuss work of diplomatic mission

MOSCOW (TASS): The Consul General of Turkmenistan and the representative of the Taliban (banned in the Russian Federation) discussed during the meeting in Mazar-i-Sharif the implementation of its functions by the diplomatic mission in northern Afghanistan. This is stated in the statement of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, published on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, which was held in a positive and constructive manner, a number of specific issues related to the implementation of its functions by the Turkmen consular office in the northern provinces of Afghanistan were discussed. It was noted that relations between the peoples of the two countries are fraternal and based on the principles of friendship. and good neighborliness, “the message says.

Earlier, the diplomatic department reported that staff reductions or partial evacuation of employees of Turkmen diplomatic missions in Afghanistan were not carried out.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the embassy in Kabul and the country’s general consulates in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif continue to operate normally, the outer perimeter of the diplomatic missions is guarded by the Taliban.

In addition, the ministry said that Turkmenistan remains a firm adherent of a peaceful solution to the problems of Afghanistan by political and diplomatic methods and will provide all-round assistance to the Afghan people in establishing peace and stability in the country.

On August 15, Taliban entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country.