Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional security and Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Gurbanov, and Paola Pampaloni, Director for Asia at the European External Action Service, discussed regional security concerns and the situation in Afghanistan, as they met for Human Rights Dialogue.

Turkmenistan highlighted its policy grounded in neutrality, respect for neighboring countries, and non-interference in domestic affairs. The country reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives focused on fostering peace and long-term development in Afghanistan, including delivering humanitarian assistance and backing peace efforts, The Caspian Post reported.

Key emphasis was placed on significant infrastructure projects, such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway and the development of new energy and transportation routes.

Both sides underscored the value of continued open political dialogue and expressed willingness to deepen collaboration on shared priorities.