Turkmenistan’s new CG meets with Muttaqi

KABUL (Ariana News): Turkmenistan’s new consul general in Herat has submitted his letter of credentials to Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Batyr Yolov, submitted his credentials to Muttaqi in Kabul.

Foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that at the event, which was attended by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Khawaja Awadov, Muttaqi welcomed the new consul general of Turkmenistan and wished him success in his new mission. Muttaqi described the 30-year relations of the Islamic Emirate with Turkmenistan as positive and assured the ambassador and consul general of Turkmenistan that all IEA institutions are ready to fully cooperate in bilateral projects.

Muttaqi expressed the readiness of Afghanistan with full enthusiasm in relation to the start of practical work of TAPI and TAP projects.

Also, the acting Foreign Minister thanked Turkmenistan for its assistance to the affected citizens due to the recent earthquakes in Herat.

The new consul general of Turkmenistan thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and promised to work closely with the local government of Herat province on related issues.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan in turn called the relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan friendly and expressed hope that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate will visit Turkmenistan in the near future.

Awadov also said his country is working on many options regarding the TAPI and TAP projects, which will eventually be shared with the Afghan side.