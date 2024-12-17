TVET-A signs MoUs with 20 service institutions

KABUL (BNA): The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET-A) signed cooperation agreements on Tuesday with 20 service institutions, aimed at fostering economic development, ensuring food security, and providing job opportunities for Afghan youth.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, Fazl Rahman Fazl, Deputy Head of TVET-A, highlighted the objectives of these agreements, which include improving nutrition for vulnerable populations, enhancing local economies, and promoting entrepreneurship. The agreements, totaling over $1.08 million, are part of a $2.5 million initiative funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The projects will be implemented in Helmand, Daikundi, Khost, Bamyan, and Kandahar over five months.

Currently, TVET-A operates 164 short-term vocational training centers across Afghanistan. These centers have trained 3,891 individuals in various fields, equipping them with professional skills and enabling them to find employment.

The new partnerships are expected to bolster these efforts and expand opportunities for Afghan communities.